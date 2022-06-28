Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

