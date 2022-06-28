Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NYSE:DRI opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.
