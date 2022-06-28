Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Stock

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.52.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.