Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given New €43.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($51.06) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.70) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.89) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

DASTY stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

