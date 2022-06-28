Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $53.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.