Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Trading Up 2.2%

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 28,565 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

