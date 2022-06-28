DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) COO Michael David Staffieri Acquires 20,000 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,522,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

