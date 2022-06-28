Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

