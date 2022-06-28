Denny’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Denny’s by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

