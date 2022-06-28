Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

DSWL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

