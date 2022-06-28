Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $40,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

