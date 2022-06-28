Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $773.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.30. The firm has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

