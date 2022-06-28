DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.