Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Diageo by 236.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

DEO opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

