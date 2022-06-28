Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

