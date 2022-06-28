Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 297,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,872,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.