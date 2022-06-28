Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 27.0% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $77,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $411,892,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,061,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,105,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

