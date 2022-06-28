Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 25.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $73,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,574,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,095,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,588,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,259,000.

DFAT stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

