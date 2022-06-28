Divergent Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

