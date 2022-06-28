Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys 9,557 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 67,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

