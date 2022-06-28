Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

