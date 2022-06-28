Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $187.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 38.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $187,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

