Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $187.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 38.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $187,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

