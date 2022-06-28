Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $25.54 Million Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

