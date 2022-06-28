Divergent Wealth Advisors Makes New $537,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $94,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.