Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80 -8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 -28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.12 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

