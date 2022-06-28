Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOMA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

