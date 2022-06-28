Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.52 and last traded at $101.61. Approximately 121,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 219,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $1.8125 dividend. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCUE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,980,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 633,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,345 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,178,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 396.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

