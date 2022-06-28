Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.