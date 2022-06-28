DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities cut their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a top pick rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.62.

NYSE DASH opened at $71.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,173 shares of company stock worth $16,562,144. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

