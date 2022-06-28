Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 149.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NYSE DEI opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

