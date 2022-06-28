Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

DOV stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average is $152.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

