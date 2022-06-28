Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.03.

D.UN stock opened at C$19.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.65. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,426,115 shares in the company, valued at C$191,191,077.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,100 shares of company stock worth $3,837,094.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

