Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$1.36. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.42.
