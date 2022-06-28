Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Research Solutions worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSSS stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

