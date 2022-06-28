Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

