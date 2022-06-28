Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $173,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

