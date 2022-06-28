Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $64,000 in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.