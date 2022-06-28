Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

UJUN stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

