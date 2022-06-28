Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 2,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

