easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 690.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 403.60 ($4.95) on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 382.90 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 550.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

