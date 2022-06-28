Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

