Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on High Tide Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

