Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on High Tide Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

