Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

