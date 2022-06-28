Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

