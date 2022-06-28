Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Shares Down 4.1%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electro Optic Systems (EOPSF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.