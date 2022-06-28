Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

