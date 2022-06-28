Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

