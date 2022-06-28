Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.
LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.