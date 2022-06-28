Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03. The firm has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

