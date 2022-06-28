Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $15,547,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

